June 03, 2017Meals on Wheels of Peter...

June 03, 2017Meals on Wheels of Peters Township has found a new location.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: O-R Online

Meals on Wheels, which currently is housed at Peters Township Fire Department on East McMurray Road, is moving to Donaldson's Crossroads in McMurray.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McMurray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Pub Offering Customers Discount To Put Do... (Jun '16) Mon CNN Fake News 7
Are liberals Retarded Sun ThomasA 2
Swingers (Oct '16) Sun Nine Inches of Na... 11
Trump Claps Back At Peduto Jun 24 WHERES MY PANTS 2
Yes....HIM Jun 24 Bloop 3
Looking to get numb Jun 24 GotyaCovered 29
News No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh Jun 23 Butt Hair Fred 79
See all McMurray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McMurray Forum Now

McMurray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McMurray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

McMurray, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,129 • Total comments across all topics: 282,056,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC