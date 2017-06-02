94 year old veteran reflects on the horrors of D-Day
Tuesday June 6, 2017 marks the 73rd anniversary of the D-Day Invasion of World War II. The local chapter of Forever Young Senior Veterans is honoring four local heroes, who fought and survived the horrors of the historic invasion.
