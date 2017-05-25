Water Safety Day set for May 20

Water Safety Day set for May 20

Friday May 19 Read more: The Almanac

Goldfish Swim School, located on Crosswinds Drive in McMurray, will host a Water Safety Day from 1 to 2:30 p.m. May 20. The event is free and open to the public. Held in conjunction with National Water Safety Month, the community event will include water safety presentations and free open swim for children and families.

