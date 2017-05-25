Water Safety Day set for May 20
Goldfish Swim School, located on Crosswinds Drive in McMurray, will host a Water Safety Day from 1 to 2:30 p.m. May 20. The event is free and open to the public. Held in conjunction with National Water Safety Month, the community event will include water safety presentations and free open swim for children and families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.
Add your comments below
McMurray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|Wed
|Patrrickclark
|43
|Black people (Oct '16)
|Wed
|Jammer
|22
|Peduto (Nov '16)
|May 23
|liberals are racist
|13
|Looking to get numb
|May 22
|nutty buddy
|28
|Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g...
|May 22
|Overtaxed
|5
|Greatest Speech Ever
|May 21
|northside joe
|2
|Duquesne Incline Museum: The Best History of Pi...
|May 21
|yolanda. rown
|1
Find what you want!
Search McMurray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC