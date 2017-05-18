Police Beat May 11

Police Beat May 11

Wednesday May 10

Three plead guilty: Emily Beamish, 18, of Trenton, N.J., Angelica Helms, 19, of California, and Whitney Ptak, 21, of Brownsville, all pleaded guilty Monday before District Judge Joshua Kanalis to violating California's disorderly house ordinance.

