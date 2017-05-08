Peters Township Council fills final v...

Peters Township Council fills final vacancies to Peters Hill Park steering committee

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: O-R Online

McMURRAY – Peters Township Council filled another vacancy on the Peters Hill Park steering committee during Monday's regular council meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McMurray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gateway Rehab Is a Joke and Ken Ramsey Knows It (Aug '11) 1 min sjs 30
Syrian Strike 11 hr joe 19
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 17 hr T Swizzle 262
Black people (Oct '16) 21 hr Clayton Bigsby 15
verizon FiOS sucks!!!!!! (Jun '10) Mon Dick 2
Looking to get numb Mon go ya covered 25
Karin McGraw - Pittsburgh VA Medical Center Dir... May 7 Overtaxed 2
See all McMurray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McMurray Forum Now

McMurray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McMurray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

McMurray, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,897,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC