Peters grad to compete on FOXa s a MasterChefa
Caitlin Jones, who grew up in McMurray and is a Peters Township alumna, will be competing in Season Eight of Fox's television show “'MasterChef.” Jones, who grew up in McMurray and now lives in New York City, has to stay in shape and energized as a professional dancer for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. Jones, 24, started learning how to cook when she was 15 years old, as a ninth-grader at Peters Township High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.
Add your comments below
McMurray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peduto (Nov '16)
|21 hr
|F Yinz
|16
|Trump Claps Back At Peduto
|Thu
|A Black Man
|1
|Only One Way To Stop 99% Of Crime
|Wed
|ThomasA
|7
|Barack Obama Liberal Reject
|May 28
|Michelle-s Penis
|2
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|May 27
|ned smith
|267
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|May 24
|Anonymous
|43
|Black people (Oct '16)
|May 24
|Jammer
|22
Find what you want!
Search McMurray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC