McMurray teen earns Eagle Scout

Monday May 1 Read more: The Almanac

Boy Scout Troop 1393 in Peters Township announced recently that Nicholas Simko has earned the rank of Eagle Scout. His Eagle Scout Project was a playground addition at Crossroads Church of Christ. It included a 6-by-8 deck, rock wall, monkey bars, rope ladder, trapeze and tire swing. Nick crossed over from Cub Scout Pack 1393 into Troop 1393 in McMurray in 2014. Since then, he has completed all required ranks, earned 34 merit badges and held the positions of quarter master, patrol leader and den chief for his brother Jacob's den in Pack 1393.

McMurray, PA

