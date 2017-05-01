Former Daisytown woman arraigned on M...

Former Daisytown woman arraigned on Monongahela robbery charges

A robbery suspect on both sides of the Monongahela River had her latest day in court Tuesday in Washington County. There Lori Lee Pidich, 45, was held in lieu of $50,000 bond by Magisterial District Judge James C. Ellis, pending a 2 p.m. preliminary hearing May 23 in his McMurray courtroom, for the April 22 robbery of a 7/11 convenience store in Monongahela.

