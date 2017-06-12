Caitlin Jones, who grew up in McMurra...

Caitlin Jones, who grew up in McMurray and is a Peters Township alumna, will be competing in Season Eight of Fox's television show “'MasterChef.” Jones, who grew up in McMurray and now lives in New York City, has to stay in shape and energized as a professional dancer for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. Jones, 24, started learning how to cook when she was 15 years old, as a ninth-grader at Peters Township High School.

