Washington County community embraces ...

Washington County community embraces Little Free Libraries project

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: O-R Online

Luc Belcastro, Jareth Zavola and Dalton Rogers, carpentry students at Western Area Career and Technical Center, load Little Free Libraries they constructed into Community Action Southwest vans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McMurray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Peduto 2 hr Walt 1
Trump and Republicans to Privatize Soc.Security... 2 hr Overtaxed 69
DNC Tom Perez Yellow Teeth 13 hr big tony 3
Looking to get numb 22 hr Jthm 19
In need Sun testing 13
trump faces his 100 days of resistance Sun Obama SUX 2
Tents pop up near Peduto's home in protest of h... Sat hobo jim 5
See all McMurray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McMurray Forum Now

McMurray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McMurray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

McMurray, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,722,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC