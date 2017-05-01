Registry will study health impact from living near shale gas wells
The Southwest Pennsylvania Environmental Health Project has opened a public health registry aimed at tracking and eventually analyzing the impacts of shale gas development on people living near wells, impoundments, compressor stations and pipelines. The voluntary registry is designed to collect data that physicians and researchers can use to measure and better understand the public health impacts of shale gas development, said Jill Kriesky, associate director of the Environmental Health Project in McMurray.
