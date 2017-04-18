Peters Township School Board authoriz...

Peters Township School Board authorizes borrowing up to $80 million

McMURRAY – Even though the decision of whether to build a new Peters Township High School has yet to be determined, the school board has authorized a potential bond issue of up to $80 million.

