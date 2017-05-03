Peters Township Council addresses possibility of pool ata
In three-plus decades with Peters Township, Paul Lauer has heard at least one constant with regard to a wish list for residents. “I've been here since '84, and every time we ask the community what they would like, the outdoor pool always comes out on top,” he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.
Comments
Add your comments below
McMurray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to get numb
|6 hr
|Hobo Tim
|22
|Black people (Oct '16)
|13 hr
|Getajob
|9
|Moron of the year
|Tue
|Squinch face inbred
|1
|Trump and Republicans to Privatize Soc.Security...
|Tue
|MarkJ-
|73
|Peduto
|Tue
|Walt
|1
|DNC Tom Perez Yellow Teeth
|Tue
|big tony
|3
|In need
|Apr 30
|testing
|13
Find what you want!
Search McMurray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC