Fresh produce and locally made goods will be available at the new Canonsburg farmers market.
The borough of Canonsburg and the local chamber of commerce will hold the first weekly farmers market May 5. Organizers and vendors include, from left, Kim Shoup, Lonnie Flood, Peter Grigoropoulos, Bob Simmons, Jean Simmons, Kim Cecchine, Mayor David Rhome and Ila Stabile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
McMurray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|155
|Looking for bbw to sit on me
|Apr 14
|300 pound Big Girl
|7
|"Mayor" Bill Peduto
|Apr 13
|Lester Pitmontaco...
|3
|Liberty Bridge
|Apr 13
|Drooling Dave
|3
|SOS for BRT
|Apr 12
|the truth
|1
|Syrian Strike
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|15
|Master seeking submissive partner - female (Mar '13)
|Apr 8
|Bootie Bandit
|16
Find what you want!
Search McMurray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC