April 06, 2017Amity United Methodist Church, 635 Amity Ridge Road,...
1100 Gabby Ave., Washington, Maundy Thursday worship services begin at noon and 7:30 p.m., with Holy Communion at both services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
McMurray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black people (Oct '16)
|3 hr
|Clayton Bigsby
|7
|Swingers (Oct '16)
|3 hr
|Annie Pazooda
|9
|Trump and Republicans to Privatize Soc.Security...
|9 hr
|you mad bro
|34
|Looking to get numb
|20 hr
|Jthm
|3
|Ex-APD officer faces drug charges (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Who
|1
|Doctors in area for weight loss (May '15)
|May '15
|Justme
|1
|peters baptist scandal (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|blessed
|1
Find what you want!
Search McMurray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC