April 05, 2017Thai yoga is improving ...

April 05, 2017Thai yoga is improving its participants' health and mobility.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: O-R Online

Bethel Park resident Denise Tacka took an interest in yoga and Pilates after her physician recommended the exercise modalities to help alleviate her back pain when other forms of treatment were not working well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McMurray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10) 5 hr pgh 157
Black people Thu Getajob 5
Looking for bbw to sit on me Wed Jimmy Franks 8
"Mayor" Bill Peduto Wed Jimmy Franks 4
News Thousands of city residents left out of water l... Apr 18 Who Put The Poo Poo 2
Mike Matter posts kids fotos while at the ICP c... Apr 18 Bon bon hq 1
Liberty Bridge Apr 13 Drooling Dave 3
See all McMurray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McMurray Forum Now

McMurray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McMurray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

McMurray, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,211 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC