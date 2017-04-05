April 05, 2017Thai yoga is improving its participants' health and mobility.
Bethel Park resident Denise Tacka took an interest in yoga and Pilates after her physician recommended the exercise modalities to help alleviate her back pain when other forms of treatment were not working well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
McMurray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|pgh
|157
|Black people
|Thu
|Getajob
|5
|Looking for bbw to sit on me
|Wed
|Jimmy Franks
|8
|"Mayor" Bill Peduto
|Wed
|Jimmy Franks
|4
|Thousands of city residents left out of water l...
|Apr 18
|Who Put The Poo Poo
|2
|Mike Matter posts kids fotos while at the ICP c...
|Apr 18
|Bon bon hq
|1
|Liberty Bridge
|Apr 13
|Drooling Dave
|3
Find what you want!
Search McMurray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC