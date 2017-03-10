Upper St. Clair father to speak about...

Upper St. Clair father to speak about Down syndrome at U.N.

Thursday Mar 9

Since learning that a large proportion of parents who get a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome opt to have an abortion, Kurt Kondrich of Upper St. Clair has made it his mission to urge a different course. This month he'll deliver that message at a conference at the United Nations.

