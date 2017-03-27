Radio Shack's W-B Twp. location will close
RadioShack in the Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace is one of 552 stores the struggling electronics retailer is closing as part of its latest bankruptcy restructuring. A court filing listed the Wilkes-Barre Township store among the hundreds set to close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
McMurray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakdale Mini Mart/Dairy Mart
|4 hr
|liu
|5
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Sun
|yep yep
|246
|Affordable care act
|Mar 22
|adorable deplorable
|5
|Allegheny County Riot
|Mar 21
|SMH
|1
|women selling pantyhose
|Mar 21
|finerminer
|1
|Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh
|Mar 20
|Jessica Juicer
|5
|http://www.pahomepage.com/
|Mar 19
|Jack
|1
Find what you want!
Search McMurray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC