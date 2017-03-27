Radio Shack's W-B Twp. location will ...

Radio Shack's W-B Twp. location will close

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

RadioShack in the Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace is one of 552 stores the struggling electronics retailer is closing as part of its latest bankruptcy restructuring. A court filing listed the Wilkes-Barre Township store among the hundreds set to close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McMurray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oakdale Mini Mart/Dairy Mart 4 hr liu 5
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Sun yep yep 246
Affordable care act Mar 22 adorable deplorable 5
Allegheny County Riot Mar 21 SMH 1
women selling pantyhose Mar 21 finerminer 1
Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh Mar 20 Jessica Juicer 5
http://www.pahomepage.com/ Mar 19 Jack 1
See all McMurray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McMurray Forum Now

McMurray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McMurray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

McMurray, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC