PT Music Boosters get creative with old marching band uniforms
Hundreds donned the red, white and black Peters Township High School Mighty Indian Marching Band uniforms worn from 2002 to 2015. From marching at football games and events around McMurray to sporting the uniforms on band trips to Florida, Illinois, Virginia and South Carolina, many alumni fancied the well-traveled uniforms.
McMurray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of city residents left out of water l...
|41 min
|liberals smell
|1
|Russian Hacking
|4 hr
|Grimp
|7
|John G. Conomikes stepped down...
|4 hr
|He Man
|3
|Only One Way To Stop 99% Of Crime
|14 hr
|Tripping Wilma
|5
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|15 hr
|T Swizzle
|258
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|Apr 3
|Mr Strickland
|42
|Teacher strike
|Apr 2
|Pork
|12
