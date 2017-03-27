Peters zoning board denies variance for proposed restaurant
Peters Township Zoning Hearing Board has denied two variances requested in connection with a restaurant proposed for a site off Valley Brook Road. Plans for Over the Bar Bicycle Café at McMurray Grist Mill call for a 5,694-square-foot restaurant with an outdoor seating area of approximately 1,400 square feet.
