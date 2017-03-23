Paving projects approved for Peters T...

Paving projects approved for Peters Township schools

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: The Almanac

The school board at its March 20 meeting voted to award a $740,175 contract to T.A. Robinson Asphalt Paving of Bridgeville for work at Pleasant Valley and McMurray schools. William Merrell, chairman of the board's building and grounds committee, said that bids came in substantially lower than projected.

