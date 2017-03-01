Our 'People' feature highlights the accomplishments of people and businesses in the South Hills.
Family First Chiropractic has been selected for the 2016 McMurray Small Business Excellence Award in the Chiropractors classification by the McMurray Small Business Excellence Award Program.
