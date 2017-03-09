March 09, 2017Sydney Diulus Crowned Miss Smiling Iris...

March 09, 2017Sydney Diulus Crowned M...

This afternoon, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald had the privilege to, for the sixth time, crown Miss Smiling Irish Eyes during a luncheon hosted by the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee at the Rivers Club. The 2017 Queen is Sydney Diulus, a resident of Robinson.

