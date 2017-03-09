March 09, 2017Sydney Diulus Crowned Miss Smiling Iris...
This afternoon, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald had the privilege to, for the sixth time, crown Miss Smiling Irish Eyes during a luncheon hosted by the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee at the Rivers Club. The 2017 Queen is Sydney Diulus, a resident of Robinson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Allegheny County.
Comments
Add your comments below
McMurray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|18 hr
|Tom
|28
|Water & Power, A Future Of This Area?
|22 hr
|H Two O
|3
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Thu
|T Swizzle
|236
|Organ Donor
|Wed
|Overtaxed
|4
|Why does Pittsburgh suck for single guys? (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Nick Veneris
|105
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|BrendaG24
|122
|Governor wolf
|Mar 14
|Overtaxed
|3
Find what you want!
Search McMurray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC