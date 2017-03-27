Lehighton man charged after crashing...
A Lehighton man was charged by West Penn Township police after crashing a stolen Jeep while on his way to a Rush Township Walmart to exchange for cash items police say he stole from a Lehigh County store. He's charged with disregarding traffic lanes, failing to use a safety belt/driver and vehicle occupant, careless driving, criminal mischief, reckless or negligence, failure to notify authorities of a change in address, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
