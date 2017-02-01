Whata s Happening: Week of Feb. 1
Christ United Methodist Church Nursery School will hold an open house at 10 a.m. Feb. 4. Visit the classrooms, talk with teachers, and see what a typical day is like. For more information, contact Nancy Osman at 412-854-4310 ext.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.
Comments
Add your comments below
McMurray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh
|1 hr
|spud
|48
|Downtown, Pittsburgh -
|16 hr
|Trump
|3
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|17 hr
|shark
|195
|America Held Hostage.
|Wed
|Jim
|37
|Trump it up!
|Wed
|BIG Pork
|9
|Let's fix our country once and for all
|Wed
|Overtaxed
|1
|Democrats Incarcerated 120k Japanese American c...
|Jan 31
|Team Trump
|2
Find what you want!
Search McMurray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC