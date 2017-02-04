Scholarship Available to High School ...

Scholarship Available to High School Seniors with Plans of Majoring in Communications

Each year MegaRock awards the Bruce A. McMurray scholarship. The $500 prize is given to a high school senior who plans to attend college majoring in communications or a related field.

