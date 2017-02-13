Quick Pix: Chinese New Year celebration in McMurray
Pittsburgh Chinese Academy, a non-denominational school that holds classes each Sunday afternoon at Center Presbyterian Church in McMurray, held a Chinese New Year Celebration Jan. 29. All class levels performed songs, skits, poetry, and there was a Kung Fu presentation and artwork displayed from students in the art culture class. After the performances, all guests enjoyed a feast of authentic Chinese cuisine including homemade dumplings and hot tea.
