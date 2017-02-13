Quick Pix: Chinese New Year celebrati...

Quick Pix: Chinese New Year celebration in McMurray

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Almanac

Pittsburgh Chinese Academy, a non-denominational school that holds classes each Sunday afternoon at Center Presbyterian Church in McMurray, held a Chinese New Year Celebration Jan. 29. All class levels performed songs, skits, poetry, and there was a Kung Fu presentation and artwork displayed from students in the art culture class. After the performances, all guests enjoyed a feast of authentic Chinese cuisine including homemade dumplings and hot tea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McMurray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Protest Against American Black Media 32 min Chuck 9
A Fantastic Book For ALL To Read 34 min nutzaplente 2
My Ancestors 1 hr Another Vet 3
In need 4 hr Worker 6
Familar Isn't It? History Repeating Itself So O... 12 hr fact is fact 4
News Caption Contest 308 ... and the winners of 307 12 hr josephgiorgianni 1
Review: MYT Waterproofing (Sep '12) 15 hr Overtaxed 8
See all McMurray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McMurray Forum Now

McMurray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McMurray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

McMurray, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,654 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC