Quick Pix: Chinese New Year celebration in McMurray

Pittsburgh Chinese Academy, a non-denominational school that holds classes each Sunday afternoon at Center Presbyterian Church in McMurray, held a Chinese New Year Celebration Jan. 29. All class levels performed songs, skits, poetry, and there was a Kung Fu presentation and artwork displayed from students in the art culture class. After the performances, all guests enjoyed a feast of authentic Chinese cuisine including homemade dumplings and hot tea.

