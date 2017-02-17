Puppy undergoes successful surgery to...

Puppy undergoes successful surgery to remove metal rod from head, eyes

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: WPXI

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McMurray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Quietly The News Of Top Powerball Exec Caug... 1 hr Motor Boat 4
Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh 1 hr Crockett n Tubbs 2
Wilkensburgh BBQ 1 hr Lube Party 3
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... 13 hr oops they did it ... 12
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 13 hr zap 205
News Downtown, Pittsburgh - 15 hr John 4
Pittsburgh IS NOT an affordable city! (Mar '11) 15 hr John 127
See all McMurray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McMurray Forum Now

McMurray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McMurray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

McMurray, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC