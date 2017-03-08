Puppy found with rod through head, ey...

Puppy found with rod through head, eye now ready for adoption

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: WPXI

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McMurray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh is to Pennsylvania 6 hr Salamni Mommy 14
Action Not Words, Tell Politics To Move Aside 11 hr kilroy jamal 3
My Ancestors 12 hr stolenlegacyidiots 13
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 16 hr Love beauty 235
ilkb jenkintown pa Fri Neecy 2
Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'? Fri Dreams Of 33
A Fantastic Book For ALL To Read Mar 8 The Man With Test... 3
See all McMurray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McMurray Forum Now

McMurray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McMurray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

McMurray, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,481,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC