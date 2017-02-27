Peters Twp. Council addresses Bebout Road intersectiona

With the proliferation of pricey homes in the eastern part of Peters Township putting a strain on Bebout Road traffic, local and state officials are pursuing improvements to a pair of heavily used intersections. Township manager Paul Lauer at the Feb. 13 council meeting reported on a recent meeting with representatives of the state Department of Transportation District 12 to address Bebout at Valley Brook and the junction of East McMurray, Bebout and Thompsonville roads.

