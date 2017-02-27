Peters Twp. Council addresses Bebout ...

Peters Twp. Council addresses Bebout Road intersectiona

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: The Almanac

With the proliferation of pricey homes in the eastern part of Peters Township putting a strain on Bebout Road traffic, local and state officials are pursuing improvements to a pair of heavily used intersections. Township manager Paul Lauer at the Feb. 13 council meeting reported on a recent meeting with representatives of the state Department of Transportation District 12 to address Bebout at Valley Brook and the junction of East McMurray, Bebout and Thompsonville roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McMurray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trappers Capture 800-Pound Gator With Forklift (May '10) 5 hr Charlie 14
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... 8 hr AWT 21
News Somali immigrant cab driver dies after beating;... 8 hr shaun king 3
Peduto 9 hr Tony 1
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 10 hr looking for more 214
Pittsburgh is to Pennsylvania 15 hr David Coleman 9
News Top Allegheny County GOP staffer arrested in do... 21 hr McKeesport 2
See all McMurray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McMurray Forum Now

McMurray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McMurray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

McMurray, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,961 • Total comments across all topics: 279,198,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC