Peters Township to allow alcohol at Peterswood Park

McMURRAY – Peters Township Council Monday approved an ordinance by a 4-3 vote that allows for alcohol consumption within designated areas of Peterswood Park, including the newly rebuilt amphitheater and shelters 1, 2 and 3. A related resolution establishes fees of $100 for the issuance of permits for the shelters and $250 for the ... (more)

