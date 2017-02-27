Peters Township to allow alcohol at Peterswood Park
McMURRAY – Peters Township Council Monday approved an ordinance by a 4-3 vote that allows for alcohol consumption within designated areas of Peterswood Park, including the newly rebuilt amphitheater and shelters 1, 2 and 3. A related resolution establishes fees of $100 for the issuance of permits for the shelters and $250 for the ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Add your comments below
