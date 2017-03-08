KO teacher arrested for altercation a...

KO teacher arrested for altercation at parentsa a

Monday Feb 27

A Keystone Oaks teacher who was accused in September of hitting a female student at the school was charged with simple assault Feb. 24 after Peters Township police said he caused a disturbance at his parents' McMurray home. Police said Michael A. Magri, 34, went to the home of his parents, Frank and Jacqueline Magri, at 409 Cheri Drive about 7:30 p.m. and began pounding on the door.

