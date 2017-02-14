Investigation underway after puppy fo...

Investigation underway after puppy found with metal rod in head, eyes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: WPXI

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McMurray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Held Hostage. 6 hr Team Trump 54
Protest Against American Black Media 18 hr Chuck 9
A Fantastic Book For ALL To Read 18 hr nutzaplente 2
My Ancestors 18 hr Another Vet 3
In need 21 hr Worker 6
Familar Isn't It? History Repeating Itself So O... Mon fact is fact 4
News Ex-APD officer faces drug charges (Oct '15) Oct '15 Who 1
See all McMurray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McMurray Forum Now

McMurray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McMurray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

McMurray, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,860,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC