Amid health care uncertainty, black lung clinic provides support for miners

It sounds like a thing of the past: Coal miners contract lung disease after toiling for years underground and then run into barriers trying to get health care paid for by the coal companies they once worked for. Black lung - a debilitating and fatal respiratory disease caused by the inhalation of coal dust - is more prevalent and politically fraught today than most realize, said Lynda Glagola, program director for Lungs at Work.

