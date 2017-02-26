Amid health care uncertainty, black lung clinic provides support for miners
It sounds like a thing of the past: Coal miners contract lung disease after toiling for years underground and then run into barriers trying to get health care paid for by the coal companies they once worked for. Black lung - a debilitating and fatal respiratory disease caused by the inhalation of coal dust - is more prevalent and politically fraught today than most realize, said Lynda Glagola, program director for Lungs at Work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
McMurray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|steelers fans - play btcmacroecon drinking game
|52 min
|btcmacroecon
|1
|Pittsburgh is to Pennsylvania
|1 hr
|pinchin a loaf
|4
|Somali immigrant cab driver dies after beating;...
|2 hr
|eman juman dawaun
|1
|Pittsburgh IS NOT an affordable city! (Mar '11)
|10 hr
|Overtaxed
|128
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|Feb 22
|ThomasA
|13
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Feb 22
|Love beauty
|211
Find what you want!
Search McMurray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC