University Veterinary Specialists holds grand opening

University Veterinary Specialists, a state-of-the-art emergency and specialty care veterinary hospital located at 2810 Washington Road in McMurray, held a grand opening community open house Nov. 19. More than 500 people took tours, attended educational lectures, and participated in hands-on demonstrations. In addition, more than 100 people attended a private event Nov. 18, where a charitable foundation and separate blood bank were announced.

