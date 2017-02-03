Peters Township School Board members ...

Peters Township School Board members wary of Property Taxa

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: The Almanac

Although Peters Township School District received a favorable audit report, school board members are expressing concerns about financial implications for the future. At the Jan. 17 board meeting, certified public accountant John Zivkovic of Hosack Specht Muetzel & Wood LLP reported his firm's issuance an unqualified opinion with regard to the single audit for the 2015-16 school year, meaning “we gave district a clean bill of health.” At its Jan. 17, the board accepted the resignation of Sue Smith, who had served for eight years, and announced that administrators are seeking letters of interests from township residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McMurray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 4 min Love beauty 197
News No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh 5 hr ThomasA 53
News Downtown, Pittsburgh - Thu Trump 3
America Held Hostage. Wed Jim 37
Trump it up! Wed BIG Pork 9
Let's fix our country once and for all Feb 1 Overtaxed 1
Democrats Incarcerated 120k Japanese American c... Jan 31 Team Trump 2
See all McMurray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McMurray Forum Now

McMurray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McMurray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

McMurray, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,661 • Total comments across all topics: 278,539,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC