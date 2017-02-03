Peters Township School Board members wary of Property Taxa
Although Peters Township School District received a favorable audit report, school board members are expressing concerns about financial implications for the future. At the Jan. 17 board meeting, certified public accountant John Zivkovic of Hosack Specht Muetzel & Wood LLP reported his firm's issuance an unqualified opinion with regard to the single audit for the 2015-16 school year, meaning “we gave district a clean bill of health.” At its Jan. 17, the board accepted the resignation of Sue Smith, who had served for eight years, and announced that administrators are seeking letters of interests from township residents.
