Peters Township School Board members wary of Property Tax Independence Act
McMURRAY – Although Peters Township School District received a favorable audit report, school board members are expressing concerns about financial implications for the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
McMurray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steelers
|3 hr
|Steelers4life
|6
|Where do all the NICE gay guys hang out??? (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Brianl
|45
|Downtown, Pittsburgh -
|Jan 21
|team trump
|1
|YES it's real, YES it's still happening
|Jan 20
|downwiththeelite
|1
|JagOff John Fettermen
|Jan 20
|team trump
|3
|mlk
|Jan 19
|ThomasA
|4
|Janean Newcomer
|Jan 19
|Noone
|2
Find what you want!
Search McMurray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC