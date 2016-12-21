Fun-filled musical for all ages to feature students from local schools.

The Abbey Players will be spreading holiday cheer by singing out loud for all to hear when the theater troupe from St. Benedict the Abbot presents “Elf, Jr.” Jan. 6-8 at the Pope Benedict Center, McMurray. This delightful, fun-filled musical for all ages will feature students from Peters Township, Canon-Mac, Upper St. Clair, Mt.

