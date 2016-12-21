Fun-filled musical for all ages to fe...

Fun-filled musical for all ages to feature students from local schools.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Almanac

The Abbey Players will be spreading holiday cheer by singing out loud for all to hear when the theater troupe from St. Benedict the Abbot presents “Elf, Jr.” Jan. 6-8 at the Pope Benedict Center, McMurray. This delightful, fun-filled musical for all ages will feature students from Peters Township, Canon-Mac, Upper St. Clair, Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McMurray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Fences' took decades to get to big screen Mon Joe 2
News Immigration activist facing deportation in Pa. ... Sun Wildchild 3
Amish Sun fudevuq 8
Convenience store employees customer service is... Sat ThomasA 17
Who Actually Coaches The Steelers Sat Overtaxed 11
Pennsylvania IS an open carry state Sat Overtaxed 2
Yet another trump fail!! Dec 31 now were bullies 86
See all McMurray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McMurray Forum Now

McMurray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McMurray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

McMurray, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 277,571,796

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC