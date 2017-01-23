A listing of special services and eve...

A listing of special services and events at churches throughout the South Hills

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Almanac

At the Bible Chapel, McMurray, the church will once again take buses to join the March For Life in Washington, D.C., set for Jan. 27. The peaceful demonstration marks the anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision by petitioning the U.S. government to protect the right to life for every born and pre-born child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McMurray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man's ear bitten off during fight about Preside... 5 hr Build That Wall 1
Where do all the NICE gay guys hang out??? (Jul '08) 13 hr A melody of David 47
webpage 14 hr A melody of David 2
Steelers Mon Steelers4life 6
News Downtown, Pittsburgh - Jan 21 team trump 1
YES it's real, YES it's still happening Jan 20 downwiththeelite 1
JagOff John Fettermen Jan 20 team trump 3
See all McMurray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McMurray Forum Now

McMurray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McMurray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

McMurray, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,215,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC