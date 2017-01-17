A listing of special service and even...

A listing of special service and events at churches throughout the South Hills

At the Bible Chapel, McMurray, the church will once again take buses to join the March For Life in Washington, D.C., set for Jan. 27. The peaceful demonstration brings people from across the nation, and marks the anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision by petitioning the U.S. government to protect the right to life for every born and pre-born child.

