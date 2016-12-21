McMurray re-elected as Peters Townshi...

McMurray re-elected as Peters Township School Board president

Thomas McMurray, who began service on the board in 1983, thanked his fellow members for their diligence during a year that included arriving at a teachers' contract following a 2015 work stoppage and purchasing part of the former Rolling Hills Country Club property with an eye toward possibly building a new high school. “We hung together, and we got a lot accomplished,” he said.

