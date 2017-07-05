Teens' lawsuits pose new legal challe...

Teens' lawsuits pose new legal challenges for ex-officer who slammed girl at McKinney pool party

Dallas Morning News

A former McKinney police officer's legal woes continue two years after he made national headlines for pinning a black 15-year-old girl to the ground while breaking up a chaotic pool party. Six other black teens filed two federal lawsuits against the city of McKinney and Eric Casebolt on the second anniversary of the pool party last month.

