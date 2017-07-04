Opponents in Valley let Sen. Ted Cruz...

Opponents in Valley let Sen. Ted Cruz have it, and he thinks it's 'wonderful'

A day before Sen. Ted Cruz heads to a town hall in McKinney, the Texas Republican heard from protesters in McAllen who oppose the Senate's attempts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. At times, Cruz had to speak over the demonstrators, some of whom carried signs that said "health care is a human right," and "Cruzin for a Bruzin 2018."

