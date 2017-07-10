Exploitation of Innocence - Report: P...

Exploitation of Innocence - Report: Perceptions, policies hurting Black girls

She could have a baby doll in one hand and crayons in the other, but a Black girl as young as five-years-old is seen as less innocent and more adult-like than her White peers, according to a new study. "Girlhood Interrupted," released by the Georgetown Law Center on Poverty and Inequality, indicated that perception is of Black girls age 5 through age 14. Adults from various racial, ethnic and educational backgrounds surveyed on-line said they felt Black girls need less nurturing, less protection, and need to be supported and comforted less than White girls their age.

