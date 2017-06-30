Downtown McKinney Explorers Club enco...

Downtown McKinney Explorers Club encourages kids to get outside and explore the community

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: North Texas e-News

The fireworks are nearly over but the summer fun is just beginning to explode. McKinney Main Street and the City of McKinney invite children of all ages to get outdoors and explore everything that the community has to offer with the Downtown McKinney Kids Explorers Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Freeport exemption discussed at workshop in Bonham Fri Rudy Roskoski 4
Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10) Jun 28 tiredofcorruption 92
Raleigh House-Low Income Apts Jun 26 Dallas886 1
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Jun 25 I P Standing 3
Trading work for living. Jun 13 Gyromust 1
News North Texas Mosque Welcomes Public In to Learn ... Jun 13 Simran 11
News Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month Jun 13 Big Duke 6 1
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,587 • Total comments across all topics: 282,168,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC