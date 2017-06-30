Downtown McKinney Explorers Club encourages kids to get outside and explore the community
The fireworks are nearly over but the summer fun is just beginning to explode. McKinney Main Street and the City of McKinney invite children of all ages to get outdoors and explore everything that the community has to offer with the Downtown McKinney Kids Explorers Club.
