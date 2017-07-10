Adults Thinks Black Girls Are Older T...

Adults Thinks Black Girls Are Older Than They Are-And It Matters

Thursday Jul 6

In 2012, Alexis Sumpter swiped her school-issued MetroCard through a subway turnstile in Harlem when she was stopped and then handcuffed by two plainclothes New York City police officers-they thought she was too old to be using a student subway pass. At the time, Sumpter was 15 years old.

