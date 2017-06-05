TX: TAPS Approves Transfer of 12 Buse...

TX: TAPS Approves Transfer of 12 Buses to DCTA

June 08--In an effort to downsize its fleet, the TAPS Public Transit board of directors agreed Monday to transfer 12 buses to the Denton County Transit Authority. The transfer of vehicles represents ongoing efforts to downsize its fleet to match its current service levels, officials said Monday.

