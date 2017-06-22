Transit service available in Princeton

Thursday Jun 22

Starting this month, Collin County Transit is providing a taxi voucher program to qualifying residents of Princeton, Lowry Crossing, McKinney and Melissa, plugging a gap that has existed more than a year when a public bus transportation system ceased operations. The subsidized service is available to participants who are 65 years of age, or older, or are disabled.

McKinney, TX

