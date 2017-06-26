Timing is key for $500 million bond election for new highways in fast-growing Collin County
Collin County commissioners are committed to spending more than half a billion dollars on new freeways in the coming years. But pinpointing the timing of that expense is the looming question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Too much, too fast': Collin County feeling gro...
|4 hr
|Buck Turdgidson
|1
|Freeport exemption discussed at workshop in Bonham
|Fri
|Rudy Roskoski
|4
|Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10)
|Jun 28
|tiredofcorruption
|92
|Raleigh House-Low Income Apts
|Jun 26
|Dallas886
|1
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|Jun 25
|I P Standing
|3
|Trading work for living.
|Jun 13
|Gyromust
|1
|North Texas Mosque Welcomes Public In to Learn ...
|Jun 13
|Simran
|11
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC