Prosper veteran among 6 fallen warriors honored in the a Hall of Heroesa
Six portraits were commissioned to honor Collin County men who lost their lives during their service. These six will be added to the 42 portraits that currently hang in the Hall of Heroes located in the Collin County Courthouse.
