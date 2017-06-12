Prosper veteran among 6 fallen warrio...

Prosper veteran among 6 fallen warriors honored in the a Hall of Heroesa

Six portraits were commissioned to honor Collin County men who lost their lives during their service. These six will be added to the 42 portraits that currently hang in the Hall of Heroes located in the Collin County Courthouse.

